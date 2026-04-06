Nvwm LLC Decreases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Nvwm LLC lowered its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 8,321 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC's holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 125,011 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,154,375.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 46,179 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 46,175 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 245.4% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in American Water Works by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 489,371 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $63,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $137.93 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.28 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.08 and a 200-day moving average of $133.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.61%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group set a $149.00 price target on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AWK

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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