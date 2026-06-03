One Capital Management LLC Sells 33,786 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,954 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,786 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $149.04 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company's fifty day moving average price is $232.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.29.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson & Johnson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson & Johnson wasn't on the list.

While Johnson & Johnson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here