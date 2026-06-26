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OP Asset Management Ltd Takes $5.75 Million Position in MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

Written by MarketBeat
June 26, 2026
MYR Group logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • OP Asset Management initiated a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter, buying 20,375 shares worth about $5.75 million. The stake represented roughly 0.13% of the company.
  • MYR Group reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $2.99 beating estimates and revenue of $1.0 billion topping expectations. Revenue rose 20% year over year, and analysts now expect full-year EPS of 11.43.
  • Insider activity was notable, as two directors sold shares in early June, while analysts remain mixed but generally constructive. The stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with price targets ranging up to $564.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,375 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of MYR Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in MYR Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MYR Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,556 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in MYR Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 164 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $487.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.32. MYR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.51 and a 1-year high of $491.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $425.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.45 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald C.I. Lucky sold 14,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.53, for a total value of $6,596,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,927.87. This trade represents a 72.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Hartwick sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.50, for a total transaction of $1,576,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,393,265.50. The trade was a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYRG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on MYR Group from $311.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $248.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $503.00 target price on MYR Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MYR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.17.

Read Our Latest Report on MYR Group

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc NASDAQ: MYRG is a specialty electrical contractor that provides a broad array of construction, maintenance and emergency restoration services to utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy customers. The company was formed in 1995 through the consolidation of several regional specialty contractors and has since expanded its capabilities to support complex transmission and distribution projects, substation installations, communication and wireless infrastructure, as well as renewable power interconnections.

Through a network of operating subsidiaries, MYR Group delivers turnkey solutions that include overhead and underground line construction, substation and switchgear installation, substation maintenance and testing, and storm restoration services.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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