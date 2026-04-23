OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 20,824 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 113.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,139 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares in the company, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $154.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Uber Technologies News

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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