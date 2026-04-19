Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. Takes $1.25 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $872,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 622.3% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 122.6% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 252,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,451,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. HSBC increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $157.67 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The firm has a market cap of $215.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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