PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,840 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $92,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 288,418 shares of the company's stock worth $41,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 50,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 54,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.05.

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More PepsiCo News

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $157.67 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $215.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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