Pfizer Inc. $PFE Stock Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,621,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 838,851 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $65,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,830,986,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,514,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 47.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,070,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $638,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,887 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,433,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $533,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031,162 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. The company has a market cap of $148.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.The company had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.30%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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