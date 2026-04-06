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Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. $CBK

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Commercial Bancgroup logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake of 146,869 shares in Commercial Bancgroup (≈$3.61M), representing about 1.20% ownership at quarter-end, and SG Americas opened a smaller $153,000 position.
  • Commercial Bancgroup reported $0.72 EPS and $23.48M in quarterly revenue, and paid a $0.10 quarterly dividend (annualized $0.40) yielding roughly 1.5% with a payout ratio of 26.85%.
  • Shares trade near $26.75 (1‑year range $23.24–$27.83) with a market cap of ~$366.5M and a P/E of 17.95, while analyst coverage is mixed—Weiss reissued a "sell (e)" and the MarketBeat consensus is a "Moderate Buy".
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 1.20% of Commercial Bancgroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Bancgroup during the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

Commercial Bancgroup Price Performance

Shares of Commercial Bancgroup stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.48 million and a P/E ratio of 17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $25.97.

Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter.

Commercial Bancgroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Commercial Bancgroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e)" rating on shares of Commercial Bancgroup in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Bancgroup has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBK

Commercial Bancgroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee, and have elected under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”), to become a financial holding company. We were incorporated in Tennessee in 1975, and we operate primarily through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee banking corporation organized in 1976. The Bank is a full-service community banking institution that offers traditional consumer and commercial products and services to serve businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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