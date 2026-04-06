Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. $CBK

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 1.20% of Commercial Bancgroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Bancgroup during the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

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Commercial Bancgroup Price Performance

Shares of Commercial Bancgroup stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. Commercial Bancgroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.48 million and a P/E ratio of 17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $25.97.

Commercial Bancgroup (NASDAQ:CBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter.

Commercial Bancgroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Commercial Bancgroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e)" rating on shares of Commercial Bancgroup in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Bancgroup has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBK

Commercial Bancgroup Company Profile

We are a bank holding company headquartered in Harrogate, Tennessee, and have elected under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended (the “BHC Act”), to become a financial holding company. We were incorporated in Tennessee in 1975, and we operate primarily through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, Commercial Bank, a Tennessee banking corporation organized in 1976. The Bank is a full-service community banking institution that offers traditional consumer and commercial products and services to serve businesses and individuals in select markets in Kentucky, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

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