Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609,294 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 216,052 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.09% of Abbott Laboratories worth $165,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $94.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.27. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $137.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is 70.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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