Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Lifted by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,314 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 200,261 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Groupama Asset Managment's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $77,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock worth $14,563,008,000 after acquiring an additional 984,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock worth $4,243,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,091 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.85 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.80. The stock has a market cap of $351.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here