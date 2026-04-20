Prologis, Inc. $PLD Position Trimmed by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,545 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 19,368 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 7.4% of Vert Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Prologis Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $145.16 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $145.44. The firm has a market cap of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is currently 120.56%.

Prologis News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Freedom Capital lowered Prologis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Prologis from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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