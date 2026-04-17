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Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Teleflex logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Robeco Institutional Asset Management cut its Teleflex stake by 62.5% in Q4, holding 25,842 shares worth about $3.15 million (≈0.06% of the company) after selling 43,118 shares.
  • Teleflex materially missed quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $1.93 versus $3.73 expected and revenue of $569M (down 28.5% YoY) with a negative net margin of 30.56%; it set FY2026 guidance of $6.25–$6.55 EPS.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed (consensus: Hold, $138.50 target); the stock has a $5.75B market cap, a negative P/E, and pays a $1.36 annual dividend (≈1.0% yield).
  • Interested in Teleflex? Here are five stocks we like better.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,842 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 43,118 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Teleflex worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,516 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $16,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company's stock.

Teleflex Stock Up 2.9%

TFX stock opened at $129.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business's fifty day moving average price is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.25. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.18 and a fifty-two week high of $138.93.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($1.80). Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 30.56%.The company had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Teleflex from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Bank of America upgraded Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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