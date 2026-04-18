Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $1.27 Million in LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of LTC Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 246,639 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,060 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $505,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.2%

LTC stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.64.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 44.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. LTC Properties's quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. LTC Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. LTC Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 93.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 36,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,378. The trade was a 23.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc NYSE: LTC is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

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