Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,435 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Fiserv from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.20.

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Fiserv Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ FISV opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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