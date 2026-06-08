RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,924 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP's holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 16,730 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company's stock.

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Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $70.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Synchrony Financial's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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