Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,675 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 493.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $164.94. The firm's fifty day moving average is $142.06 and its 200 day moving average is $124.06. The firm has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,464 shares of company stock valued at $293,774,712. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here