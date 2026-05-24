Shelter Rock Management LLC Invests $6.38 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Shelter Rock Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,977 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,375,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 6.4% of Shelter Rock Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 102,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,027,000 after buying an additional 43,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $404.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $190.03 and a 1 year high of $421.97. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $370.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 3,346 shares of company stock valued at $218,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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