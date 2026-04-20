Silphium Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Silphium Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,568 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,809,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $861,401,000 after buying an additional 865,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 64.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,162,741 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $610,239,000 after buying an additional 849,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in International Business Machines by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,382,695,000 after buying an additional 725,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,776,307 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,024,243,000 after buying an additional 724,832 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More.

Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More.

Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More.

Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More.

IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More.

Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More.

IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More.

Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More.

Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The DOJ brought a novel false-claims action tied to diversity practices — an emerging legal/regulatory risk that could create reputational and financial uncertainty if it escalates. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0%

IBM stock opened at $253.50 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $220.72 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The company's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $361.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $301.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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