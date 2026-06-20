Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,065 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,560 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.'s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THC. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company's stock.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $172.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,634.08. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on THC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.16.

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Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report).

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