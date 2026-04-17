Sovran Advisors LLC Sells 11,866 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Sovran Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,999 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 11,866 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.7% of Sovran Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sovran Advisors LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NVIDIA by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $275.25.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.3%

NVIDIA stock opened at $198.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.04 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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