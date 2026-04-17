Stratos Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,279 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,711 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Stratos Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stratos Investment Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $42,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 645,261 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $120,341,000 after purchasing an additional 508,212 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 376,768 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $70,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 55,230 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,685 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $48,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fearless Solutions LLC dba Best Invest now owns 10,902 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $198.35 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company's 50 day moving average price is $183.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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