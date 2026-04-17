Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365,283 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $254,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.3%

NVDA stock opened at $198.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.04 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $183.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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