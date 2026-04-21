Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 535,955 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326,137 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 535,955 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Meta Platforms worth $3,515,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $810.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $935.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $1,144.00 to $1,015.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $872.00 target price (up from $830.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up from $870.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $836.30.

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Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $670.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The company's 50-day moving average price is $627.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $650.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Meta Platforms's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,949. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 164,562 shares of company stock worth $105,310,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Further Reading

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