TD Asset Management Inc Has $104.87 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,359 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 71,398 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $104,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $263.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $258.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.85. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $210.84 and a twelve month high of $279.70. The firm has a market cap of $156.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,605,079.52. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $280.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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