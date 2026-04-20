TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $28.30 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,461 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $28,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $253.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.88. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $220.72 and a 52 week high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. International Business Machines's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More.

Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM's AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More.

Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More.

Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More.

IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More.

Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More.

IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More.

Zacks and other previews note IBM's strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More.

Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The DOJ brought a novel false-claims action tied to diversity practices — an emerging legal/regulatory risk that could create reputational and financial uncertainty if it escalates. Read More.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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