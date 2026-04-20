TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $350.80 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc $ENB

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB - Free Report) TSE: ENB by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,344,980 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 2.2% of TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.34% of Enbridge worth $350,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 494 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 588.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Enbridge Trading Up 0.0%

ENB stock opened at $52.70 on Monday. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB - Get Free Report) TSE: ENB last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 11.30%.The business had revenue of $17.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enbridge from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.00.

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Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

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