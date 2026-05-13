Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,878 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 47,401 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Texas Instruments worth $117,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $257.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 40,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.23, for a total value of $11,117,558.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,442,551.55. This represents a 32.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total value of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,746 shares of company stock valued at $68,252,267. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $295.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $298.18. The business's fifty day moving average price is $221.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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