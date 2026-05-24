The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,819 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 24,587 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.5% of Smead Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $121,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,542,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,577 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,248,615 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $429,648,000 after purchasing an additional 852,719 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $313.18 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $326.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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