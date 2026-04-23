Third View Private Wealth LLC Takes $27.79 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Third View Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,099 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $27,789,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.7% of Third View Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank reiterates a Buy and highlights Meta’s AI investments that could boost core ad revenue — bullish research note and $920 target underpins upside expectations. Deutsche Bank AI Impact

Deutsche Bank reiterates a Buy and highlights Meta’s AI investments that could boost core ad revenue — bullish research note and $920 target underpins upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target (to ~$908) and Citi/JMP reaffirmed market-outperform/near-$900 targets — multiple analyst upgrades lend momentum to the rally and support investor confidence. UBS hikes target

UBS raised its price target (to ~$908) and Citi/JMP reaffirmed market-outperform/near-$900 targets — multiple analyst upgrades lend momentum to the rally and support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Meta broke ground on a >$1B data center in Tulsa and is ramping AI-capacity builds — tangible infrastructure expansion signals commitment to AI compute and long-term revenue/efficiency gains. Tulsa data center

Meta broke ground on a >$1B data center in Tulsa and is ramping AI-capacity builds — tangible infrastructure expansion signals commitment to AI compute and long-term revenue/efficiency gains. Positive Sentiment: Noon Energy partnership reserves up to 1 GW / 100 GWh of long‑duration energy storage for Meta data centers — supports resilient, green AI operations and may lower operational risk/costs for large-capex builds. Noon Energy deal

Noon Energy partnership reserves up to 1 GW / 100 GWh of long‑duration energy storage for Meta data centers — supports resilient, green AI operations and may lower operational risk/costs for large-capex builds. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom extended/expanded AI partnership with Meta through 2029 — supply/partnership continuity for AI hardware helps execution of Meta’s scale-up plans. Broadcom pact

Broadcom extended/expanded AI partnership with Meta through 2029 — supply/partnership continuity for AI hardware helps execution of Meta’s scale-up plans. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on Q1 earnings (Apr 29): company guidance implies very strong YoY revenue growth and Muse Spark AI monetization will be watched — results/guidance could amplify moves in either direction. Earnings preview

Investors are focused on Q1 earnings (Apr 29): company guidance implies very strong YoY revenue growth and Muse Spark AI monetization will be watched — results/guidance could amplify moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: COO Javier Olivan disclosed scheduled sales under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan (multiple small blocks sold) — routine insider selling but worth noting given timing; not currently tied to new guidance. SEC filing

COO Javier Olivan disclosed scheduled sales under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan (multiple small blocks sold) — routine insider selling but worth noting given timing; not currently tied to new guidance. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Meta will log employees’ keystrokes/mouse activity to train AI have sparked privacy and employee‑relations concerns — potential PR, morale and regulatory risks that could attract scrutiny. Employee tracking

Reports that Meta will log employees’ keystrokes/mouse activity to train AI have sparked privacy and employee‑relations concerns — potential PR, morale and regulatory risks that could attract scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: The Consumer Federation of America filed a class-action alleging Meta profited from scam ads and misled users — fresh litigation risk that could increase legal costs and reputational pressure. CFA lawsuit

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $935.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $837.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,103.65. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,117 shares of company stock valued at $106,367,778. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $674.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $516.52 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $627.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $650.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.02 earnings per share. Meta Platforms's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here