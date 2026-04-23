Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,433 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the social networking company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,103.65. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 166,117 shares of company stock valued at $106,367,778 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Arete Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $710.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $837.09.

View Our Latest Report on META

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Deutsche Bank reiterates a Buy and highlights Meta’s AI investments that could boost core ad revenue — bullish research note and $920 target underpins upside expectations. Deutsche Bank AI Impact

Deutsche Bank reiterates a Buy and highlights Meta’s AI investments that could boost core ad revenue — bullish research note and $920 target underpins upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target (to ~$908) and Citi/JMP reaffirmed market-outperform/near-$900 targets — multiple analyst upgrades lend momentum to the rally and support investor confidence. UBS hikes target

UBS raised its price target (to ~$908) and Citi/JMP reaffirmed market-outperform/near-$900 targets — multiple analyst upgrades lend momentum to the rally and support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Meta broke ground on a >$1B data center in Tulsa and is ramping AI-capacity builds — tangible infrastructure expansion signals commitment to AI compute and long-term revenue/efficiency gains. Tulsa data center

Meta broke ground on a >$1B data center in Tulsa and is ramping AI-capacity builds — tangible infrastructure expansion signals commitment to AI compute and long-term revenue/efficiency gains. Positive Sentiment: Noon Energy partnership reserves up to 1 GW / 100 GWh of long‑duration energy storage for Meta data centers — supports resilient, green AI operations and may lower operational risk/costs for large-capex builds. Noon Energy deal

Noon Energy partnership reserves up to 1 GW / 100 GWh of long‑duration energy storage for Meta data centers — supports resilient, green AI operations and may lower operational risk/costs for large-capex builds. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom extended/expanded AI partnership with Meta through 2029 — supply/partnership continuity for AI hardware helps execution of Meta’s scale-up plans. Broadcom pact

Broadcom extended/expanded AI partnership with Meta through 2029 — supply/partnership continuity for AI hardware helps execution of Meta’s scale-up plans. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are focused on Q1 earnings (Apr 29): company guidance implies very strong YoY revenue growth and Muse Spark AI monetization will be watched — results/guidance could amplify moves in either direction. Earnings preview

Investors are focused on Q1 earnings (Apr 29): company guidance implies very strong YoY revenue growth and Muse Spark AI monetization will be watched — results/guidance could amplify moves in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: COO Javier Olivan disclosed scheduled sales under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan (multiple small blocks sold) — routine insider selling but worth noting given timing; not currently tied to new guidance. SEC filing

COO Javier Olivan disclosed scheduled sales under a Rule 10b5‑1 plan (multiple small blocks sold) — routine insider selling but worth noting given timing; not currently tied to new guidance. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Meta will log employees’ keystrokes/mouse activity to train AI have sparked privacy and employee‑relations concerns — potential PR, morale and regulatory risks that could attract scrutiny. Employee tracking

Reports that Meta will log employees’ keystrokes/mouse activity to train AI have sparked privacy and employee‑relations concerns — potential PR, morale and regulatory risks that could attract scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: The Consumer Federation of America filed a class-action alleging Meta profited from scam ads and misled users — fresh litigation risk that could increase legal costs and reputational pressure. CFA lawsuit

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $674.72 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $516.52 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $627.44 and its 200-day moving average is $650.27.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.02 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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