Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 22,389 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,389 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $221.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here