Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 539.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.'s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,440,200. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,490.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,718.17. The trade was a 92.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,647 shares of company stock worth $5,740,941. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $149.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $444.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.75 and a 200 day moving average of $196.32.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $250.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

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Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

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