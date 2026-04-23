Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,958 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up about 2.3% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.14.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

UBER opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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