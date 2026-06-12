UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $49,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $99,147,000 after acquiring an additional 86,432 shares in the last quarter. Oberndorf William E acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,276,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,227,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $3,039,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 164.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 10,781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $405.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.28. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $415.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $444.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $407.17.

Read Our Latest Report on UNH

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About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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