Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 126,286 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. $SBH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH - Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,212 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 126,286 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.41% of Sally Beauty worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 150,390.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,108 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 33,086 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 476,966 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 166,637 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 324,906 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,640 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.12. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 4.87%.The company had revenue of $943.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $939.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sally Beauty's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.420 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is a leading global specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies, serving both retail customers and salon professionals. The company operates two primary channels: Sally Beauty Supply, which offers a broad assortment of hair color, hair care, styling, and skincare products; and Beauty Systems Group (BSG), which provides salon-quality products and supplies to professional stylists and salon owners. With a focus on catering to diverse customer needs, Sally Beauty offers well-known brands alongside private label lines, positioning itself as a one-stop source for beauty professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Denton, Texas, Sally Beauty has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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