Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.99 Billion Stock Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,310,110 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,096,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.89% of Gen Digital worth $1,993,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,712 shares of the company's stock worth $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gen Digital during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,590 shares of the company's stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,347 shares of the company's stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 221.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gen Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Gen Digital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gen Digital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gen Digital

Gen Digital Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of GEN stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Gen Digital Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 56.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gen Digital's payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

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