Visa Inc. $V Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,430 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $9,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $329.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $312.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.42.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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