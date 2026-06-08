Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,707 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $252.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.82 and a 12 month high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's payout ratio is 59.80%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 806 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $271.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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