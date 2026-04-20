Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,799 Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,799 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company's stock.

Get Teleflex alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Teleflex from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Teleflex from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Teleflex Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE TFX opened at $131.42 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $138.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($1.80). Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 30.56%.The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $912.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Teleflex's payout ratio is -6.62%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teleflex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teleflex wasn't on the list.

While Teleflex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here