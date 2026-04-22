Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the social networking company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.5% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $668.84 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $486.36 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $627.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $650.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.02 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $810.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $837.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target to $908 and kept a bullish view, citing stronger GenAI-driven ad revenue potential — a big analyst catalyst that supports higher valuation expectations. UBS Hikes Target to $908

UBS raised its price target to $908 and kept a bullish view, citing stronger GenAI-driven ad revenue potential — a big analyst catalyst that supports higher valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Manitou Investment Management increased its Meta stake, signaling continued institutional confidence and incremental demand for shares. Manitou Boosts Stake

Manitou Investment Management increased its Meta stake, signaling continued institutional confidence and incremental demand for shares. Positive Sentiment: Meta broke ground on a >$1 billion data center in Tulsa, expanding AI infrastructure capacity — a tangible capex-led push to scale compute for models and ad-serving. Data Center Groundbreaking

Meta broke ground on a >$1 billion data center in Tulsa, expanding AI infrastructure capacity — a tangible capex-led push to scale compute for models and ad-serving. Positive Sentiment: Noon Energy deal reserves up to 1 GW / 100 GWh of long-duration energy storage for Meta’s data centers, supporting reliability and ESG-aligned infrastructure scaling. Noon Energy Agreement

Noon Energy deal reserves up to 1 GW / 100 GWh of long-duration energy storage for Meta’s data centers, supporting reliability and ESG-aligned infrastructure scaling. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target to $820 but stayed constructive, reflecting healthy ad trends yet more cautious near-term assumptions — mixed analyst signals can temper volatility. BofA Trims Target

Bank of America trimmed its price target to $820 but stayed constructive, reflecting healthy ad trends yet more cautious near-term assumptions — mixed analyst signals can temper volatility. Negative Sentiment: The Consumer Federation of America filed a class-action suit alleging Meta profited from scam ads and misled users about combating fraud — litigation risk that can raise compliance costs and reputational pressure. CFA Files Suit Over Scam Ads

The Consumer Federation of America filed a class-action suit alleging Meta profited from scam ads and misled users about combating fraud — litigation risk that can raise compliance costs and reputational pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Meta will record employees’ mouse movements and keystrokes to train AI sparked privacy and ethics concerns — potential internal pushback, regulatory scrutiny and reputational risk. Keystroke Tracking Report

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total transaction of $1,748,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,645,103.65. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total transaction of $36,471,323.70. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 164,562 shares of company stock valued at $105,310,238 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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