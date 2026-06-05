WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 104.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,598 shares of the coffee company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,476 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collier Financial purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut Starbucks from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.48.

Read Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,046 shares of company stock worth $708,911 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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