WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 37,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 547,442 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $84,075,000 after acquiring an additional 87,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4%

TJX Companies stock opened at $158.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.40. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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