Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys Shares of 324,048 Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 324,048 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $21,766,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Fiserv as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 35.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,324,073,000 after buying an additional 6,714,536 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,638,031 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $469,051,000 after buying an additional 131,935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 116.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,906 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $454,982,000 after buying an additional 1,895,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,138,413 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $404,687,000 after buying an additional 607,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,921,333 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $362,128,000 after buying an additional 109,427 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Down 1.4%

FISV opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $221.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here