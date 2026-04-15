ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,990 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fiserv by 35.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,324,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,536 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,638,031 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $469,051,000 after acquiring an additional 131,935 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,528,906 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $454,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fiserv by 24.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,138,413 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $404,687,000 after purchasing an additional 607,213 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,921,333 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $362,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Fiserv Stock Up 0.4%

FISV opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $221.50.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISV

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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