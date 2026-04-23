Grifols (GRFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1731 per share and revenue of $2.1247 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Grifols had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 6.65%. On average, analysts expect Grifols to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Grifols Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.70. Grifols has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $11.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 3,205.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,013,723 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 2,922,540 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 383.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,645 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 2,221,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,434,636 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $22,764,000 after buying an additional 1,387,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,017,675 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $27,280,000 after buying an additional 1,034,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 18,190,262 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $170,079,000 after buying an additional 737,941 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GRFS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Grifols from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grifols from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Grifols from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GRFS

About Grifols

Grifols, Inc NASDAQ: GRFS is a global healthcare company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of plasma-derived medicines, diagnostic systems and hospital supplies. With a core focus on immunotherapy and transfusion medicine, the company harnesses human plasma proteins to create therapies that treat a wide range of bleeding disorders, immunodeficiencies and neurological conditions. Grifols also supplies reagents and diagnostic instruments for transfusion centers and clinical laboratories, alongside intravenous solutions and medical devices for hospital use.

The company operates three main business units.

Further Reading

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