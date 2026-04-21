Jnp 2010-Pg Trust Sells 213,434 Shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $35,803,553.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 213,434 shares in the company, valued at $35,803,553.50. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.0%

H traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.90. The stock had a trading volume of 767,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $155.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.37. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $104.60 and a 52 week high of $180.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is -107.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 98.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "in-line" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $181.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Further Reading

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