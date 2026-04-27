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Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Watch Now - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights Tesla (TSLA), Rivian (RIVN) and QuantumScape (QS) as the top EV stocks to watch after each generated the highest dollar trading volume among Electric Vehicle names in recent days.
  • Tesla is a global EV and energy company with Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage segments, selling vehicles, regulatory credits, charging and related services.
  • Rivian focuses on consumer electric trucks and SUVs (R1T and R1S), while QuantumScape is a research-stage developer of solid-state lithium-metal batteries that could materially affect EV battery technology if commercialized.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, and QuantumScape are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Electric vehicle stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are primarily focused on electric vehicles or the EV ecosystem — including automakers that design and manufacture EVs, battery makers, charging infrastructure providers, and key parts or software suppliers. Investors follow these stocks for exposure to the transition from internal-combustion to electric transportation, valuing them based on factors like EV adoption rates, technology advances, regulatory incentives, and supply-chain dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tesla Right Now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

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