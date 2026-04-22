Q2 EPS Estimates for W&T Offshore Reduced by Zacks Research

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a report released on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore's current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W&T Offshore's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

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WTI has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on WTI

W&T Offshore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTI opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The business's fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.09.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.36 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 309.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,911 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 24.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,071,610 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 598,614 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 826.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 324,807 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 289,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,646 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 42.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,885 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the period. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. W&T Offshore's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.96%.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused primarily on offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company acquires, develops and produces crude oil and natural gas reserves, operating a portfolio of producing properties that encompasses both shallow-water and deepwater assets. W&T Offshore leverages its technical expertise and asset management capabilities to optimize field development and production efficiency across its portfolio.

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, W&T Offshore has built a track record of disciplined growth through strategic acquisitions and targeted exploration activities.

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