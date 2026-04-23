Reddit (RDDT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Reddit to post earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $607.2020 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Reddit alerts: Sign Up

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. Reddit had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $725.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company's revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Reddit to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reddit Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $164.26 on Thursday. Reddit has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $282.95. The company's 50-day moving average price is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reddit from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDDT

Key Reddit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Reddit this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson initiated coverage with a "buy" rating and a $200 price target, citing strong relevance of Reddit content to large AI models — this new buy call and AI narrative likely supported today's upside. DA Davidson Initiates Coverage MSN: DA Davidson Coverage

DA Davidson initiated coverage with a "buy" rating and a $200 price target, citing strong relevance of Reddit content to large AI models — this new buy call and AI narrative likely supported today's upside. Neutral Sentiment: Citizens Jmp lowered its price target from $300 to $250 but kept a "market outperform" rating — still a bullish long-term target but a reduction that signals tempered upside expectations versus prior forecasts. Benzinga: Price Target Change

Citizens Jmp lowered its price target from $300 to $250 but kept a "market outperform" rating — still a bullish long-term target but a reduction that signals tempered upside expectations versus prior forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Reddit's COO, Jennifer Wong, sold 39,167 shares (~$6.3M) under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan — insider selling can create short-term selling pressure or signal liquidity-taking, though the plan reduces the implication of negative private information. InsiderTrades: COO Sale

Reddit's COO, Jennifer Wong, sold 39,167 shares (~$6.3M) under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan — insider selling can create short-term selling pressure or signal liquidity-taking, though the plan reduces the implication of negative private information. Negative Sentiment: A fund manager letter cited disappointing user engagement growth for Reddit, which is a key metric for ad revenue trajectory and valuation — weaker engagement is a meaningful operational headwind to monitor. InsiderMonkey: Engagement Concerns

A fund manager letter cited disappointing user engagement growth for Reddit, which is a key metric for ad revenue trajectory and valuation — weaker engagement is a meaningful operational headwind to monitor. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary noted Reddit suffered a larger intraday drop than the broader market recently, reflecting volatility and sensitivity to newsflow/expectations — highlights that shares remain reactive to short-term data and headlines. Zacks: Recent Price Drop

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $2,612,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 411,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,672,618.40. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 39,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.47, for a total transaction of $6,324,295.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,088,451 shares in the company, valued at $175,752,182.97. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 61,000 shares of company stock worth $8,870,815 and sold 298,441 shares worth $44,170,999. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Reddit by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reddit by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,033,626 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,470,000 after acquiring an additional 545,685 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Reddit by 450.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 24,116 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Reddit by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period.

About Reddit

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called "subreddits," each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reddit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reddit wasn't on the list.

While Reddit currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here