Robotics Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 6th

Teradyne, PROCEPT BioRobotics, and Ouster are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or supply hardware, software, components, and integration services for robots and automation systems used in industries like manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and autonomous vehicles. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the growth of automation and AI-driven productivity, but performance can be cyclical and sensitive to capital spending, technology adoption, and regulatory or supply-chain factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

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Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUST

Further Reading

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