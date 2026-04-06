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Robotics Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 6th

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Teradyne logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flagged Teradyne, PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT), and Ouster (OUST) as the three robotics stocks with the highest recent dollar trading volume, noting investors use such names to gain exposure to automation and AI but the sector is cyclical and sensitive to capital spending, technology adoption, and supply‑chain or regulatory risks.
  • Teradyne (TER) designs, develops, and sells automated test systems and robotics across semiconductor, system test, robotics, and wireless segments, making it a broad play on industrial automation and chip‑testing demand.
  • PROCEPT and Ouster are niche robotics plays: PROCEPT markets the AquaBeam robotic system for minimally invasive urologic surgery (BPH), while Ouster builds high‑resolution digital and analog lidar sensors and software for automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart‑infrastructure applications.
  • Five stocks we like better than Teradyne.

Teradyne, PROCEPT BioRobotics, and Ouster are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of companies that design, manufacture, or supply hardware, software, components, and integration services for robots and automation systems used in industries like manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and autonomous vehicles. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the growth of automation and AI-driven productivity, but performance can be cyclical and sensitive to capital spending, technology adoption, and regulatory or supply-chain factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUST

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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